Clement went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Giants.

The 28-year-old has become the Jays' regular third baseman with Isiah Kiner-Falefa (knee) on the shelf and Addison Barger back in Triple-A. Clement has started 12 of the last 14 games at the hot corner, slashing .244/.261/.467 over that stretch with three homers, a steal, five runs and eight RBI. Kiner-Falefa only resumed baseball activities earlier this week and may not be ready to come off the IL immediately after the All-Star break, so Clement's starting stint could last into the latter part of July.