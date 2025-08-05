Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Tallies five hits in blowout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement went 5-for-6 with a double, a triple, three runs and an RBI in a 15-1 victory against the Rockies on Monday.
Clement's first career five-hit game included a double and triple as he fell just a homer short of the cycle. The veteran infielder has now posted four multi-hit performances over his past six games and is batting a scorching .500 (12-for-24) during that span. Clement hasn't produced enough in the way of speed or power (five homers, three thefts over 112 games) to be a must-roster fantasy option, but he's been a solid table setter for Toronto with a .289 batting average and 57 runs scored on the season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Cracks first July homer•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Getting afternoon off•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: On base five times in win•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Extends hit streak to nine games•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Three more hits Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: In lineup Friday•