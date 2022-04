Low-A Dunedin placed Machado on its 7-day injured list Sunday due to an unspecified issue, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

The 19-year-old shortstop presumably picked up the injury in his most recent appearance for Dunedin on Friday. During his first year of full-season ball, Machado is off to a 9-for-39 start (.231 average) with a 4:14 BB:K across 44 plate appearances.