Machado (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday and made his return to the lineup for Single-A Dunedin's 3-2 win over Clearwater. He started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a double in the victory.

Machado was sidelined for about a week and a half with the unspecified injury. The 19-year-old owns a .262/.340/.333 slash line through 47 plate appearances during his first year at a full-season affiliate.