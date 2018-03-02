Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A
Carrera cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
It turns out the Blue Jays were able to hold onto Carrera after designating him for assignment earlier in the week. He now figures to spend the 2018 season as organizational outfield depth for the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Designated for assignment Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Long shot for roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Signs deal with Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Serving as leadoff man in second straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Moves into leadoff role Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Batting second Sunday•
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...