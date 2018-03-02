Carrera cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

It turns out the Blue Jays were able to hold onto Carrera after designating him for assignment earlier in the week. He now figures to spend the 2018 season as organizational outfield depth for the Blue Jays.

