Carrera was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After signing Seung Hwan Oh on Sunday, Toronto opted to make room on the roster by designating Carrera for assignment. This move isn't a big surprise, as it was recently announced that Carrera's chances of making the Opening Day roster were slim due to the club's crowded outfield. While Carrera's performance in 2017 wasn't spectacular, he proved to be a serviceable outfield option as he hit .282/.356/.408 over 131 games.