Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Designated for assignment Monday
Carrera was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
After signing Seung Hwan Oh on Sunday, Toronto opted to make room on the roster by designating Carrera for assignment. This move isn't a big surprise, as it was recently announced that Carrera's chances of making the Opening Day roster were slim due to the club's crowded outfield. While Carrera's performance in 2017 wasn't spectacular, he proved to be a serviceable outfield option as he hit .282/.356/.408 over 131 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Long shot for roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Signs deal with Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Serving as leadoff man in second straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Moves into leadoff role Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Batting second Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Starting in left Saturday vs. Houston•
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...
-
Get excited about Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber disappointed the Cubs and Fantasy owners last season, but the slimmer slugger...