Carrera is unlikely to earn a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, the Blue Jays' official site reports.

Carerra was a fairly effective part-time outfielder for the Blue Jays last season, hitting .282/.356/.408 in 325 plate appearances. But the recent additions of Randal Grichuk and Curtis Granderson appear to have crowded him out of a job. If a teammate gets injured this spring, or if Troy Tulowitzki isn't recovered from his bone spur by the start of the regular season, Carrera could have a path to playing time, but if not, he's likely to be squeezed out. He's out of options, so if that ends up happening, he'll likely be finding work with another team.