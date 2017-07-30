Carrera will start in right field and man the leadoff spot Sunday against the Angels, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Jose Bautista receiving a day off for the first time since April 27, manager John Gibbons will call upon Carrera and his .360 on-base percentage to set the table for the Blue Jays. The move to the top of the lineup could give Carrera some appeal in DFS contests, though his run-scoring potential could be lessened with two of the team's big boppers -- Bautista and Josh Donaldson -- both resting.