Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Moves into leadoff role Sunday
Carrera will start in right field and man the leadoff spot Sunday against the Angels, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Jose Bautista receiving a day off for the first time since April 27, manager John Gibbons will call upon Carrera and his .360 on-base percentage to set the table for the Blue Jays. The move to the top of the lineup could give Carrera some appeal in DFS contests, though his run-scoring potential could be lessened with two of the team's big boppers -- Bautista and Josh Donaldson -- both resting.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Batting second Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Starting in left Saturday vs. Houston•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Remains out of lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Reinstated from DL•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Kicking off rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Hits DL with fractured foot•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...