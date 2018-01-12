Carrera signed a one-year, $1.9 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Carrera appeared in a career-high 131 games in 2017 (including 71 starts), piecing together the best offensive season of his seven-year MLB career. The outfielder slashed .282/.356/.408 and stole 10 bags on the year. He'll likely be utilized as a fourth outfielder heading in 2018, thus limiting his overall fantasy potential. He won't derive much standard value and looks to be just an AL-only option at this time.