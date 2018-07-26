Wall was traded to Toronto alongside Chad Spanberger and a player to be named later in exchange for Seung Hwan Oh on Wednesday.

Across 93 games at the High- and Double-A levels within the Rockies' system this season, Wall slashed .260/.340/.410 with nine home runs, 31 RBI and 28 stolen bases. The speedy 22-year-old has spent most of 2018 continuing to transition to a role in center field after beginning his career as a second baseman. Since being promoted to Double-A Hartford in late May, he's hit for a .206 average with a .648 OPS, so look for Toronto to keep him at that level upon his arrival.