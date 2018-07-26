Blue Jays' Forrest Wall: Dealt to Blue Jays
Wall was traded to Toronto alongside Chad Spanberger and a player to be named later in exchange for Seung Hwan Oh on Wednesday.
Across 93 games at the High- and Double-A levels within the Rockies' system this season, Wall slashed .260/.340/.410 with nine home runs, 31 RBI and 28 stolen bases. The speedy 22-year-old has spent most of 2018 continuing to transition to a role in center field after beginning his career as a second baseman. Since being promoted to Double-A Hartford in late May, he's hit for a .206 average with a .648 OPS, so look for Toronto to keep him at that level upon his arrival.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...