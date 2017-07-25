Liriano (6-5) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks across five innings in Monday's win over the Athletics. He struck out five.

Liriano allowed a run in the first inning as the first three men reached base, but he settled down and didn't allow a baserunner until a solo home run from Matt Chapman in the fifth. Though in a favorable matchup, this was a nice bounce-back performance from the lefty, who had allowed seven runs over 3.2 innings in his previous two starts. The season has been a grind for Liriano, who is still searching for any sort of consistency, but he will look to build on this effort Saturday against the Angels.

