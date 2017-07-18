Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Expected to start Thursday
The Blue Jays expect Liriano (neck tightness) to start Thursday in Boston, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
His bullpen went well on Tuesday, and while everything is progressing as hoped, the team will wait to see how Liriano feels on Wednesday before officially naming him the starter for the series finale against the Red Sox. Liriano has been particularly brutal of late, with a 7.04 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 39 strikeouts over his last 47.1 innings.
