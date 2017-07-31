The Astros have contacted the Blue Jays regarding Liriano, who could be used as a relief pitcher if he's traded, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

The southpaw has been getting interest from other clubs as a reliever, as well, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Liriano's high-strikeout, high-walk approach has worked fleetingly well in his days as a starter, but if all things break right in a bullpen role, he could be the next failed starter to thrive. Of course, that may not be his desired career path, and the impending free agent may prefer to continue that role with another club. His immediate role for a contender, however, will leave much to be desired for his fantasy prospects.