Liriano signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday that includes an invitation to big-league camp, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The 27-year-old signed with the Phillies last offseason, but he was released in July and opted out of the 2020 season a couple weeks later. Liriano pitched well out of the bullpen for Pittsburgh in 2019 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 63:35 K:BB over 70 innings, so he should have a strong chance of cracking the Opening Day roster with a decent showing in spring training.