Liriano isn't under consideration for a rotation spot but could be used as an opener or reliever, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Liriano isn't a lock to make the team, as he's in camp as a non-roster invitee and didn't pitch at all last season. He was a starter for most of his career but turned in a solid season of relief in 2019, posting a 3.47 ERA in 70.0 innings for the Pirates. If he does win a bullpen spot, however, it's unlikely to be in a fantasy-relevant role.