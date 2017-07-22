Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Slated for Monday start
Liriano will make his next start Monday against the Athletics, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The veteran left-hander was originally tabbed for Tuesday's start, but with Aaron Sanchez (finger) landing on the disabled list yet again, Liriano will jump a day to fill the void. Liriano is now set to face off with right-hander Jharel Cotton in the series opener.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Lasts just 1.2 innings Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Will start Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Won't require MRI•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Leaves game due to neck injury•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...