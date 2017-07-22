Liriano will make his next start Monday against the Athletics, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran left-hander was originally tabbed for Tuesday's start, but with Aaron Sanchez (finger) landing on the disabled list yet again, Liriano will jump a day to fill the void. Liriano is now set to face off with right-hander Jharel Cotton in the series opener.

