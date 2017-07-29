Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Takes no-decision Saturday
Liriano (6-5) took a no-decision in Saturday's loss to the Angels. He allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while fanning four batters in 6.0 innings.
Liriano pitched well enough to win Saturday, but an uncharacteristic blown save from Roberto Osuna took him out of the running. Still, this was arguably Liriano's best start of the month and certainly his best start since the All-Star break. Liriano has turned in two solid outings since his meltdown against Boston on July 20, allowing five earned runs over 11.0 total innings while racking up nine strikeouts against just three walks. He's in line to take the mound Friday against the Astros for his next outing.
