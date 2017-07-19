Liriano (neck) was officially named Thursday's starter against the Red Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Liriano was only able to pitch two innings during Saturday's start against the Tigers, although he probably wouldn't have last much longer even if he wasn't feeling any neck tightness. The left-hander appears to have no lingering problems, but may not be 100 percent heading into Thursday's game, so expectations should be tampered ahead of his start in Boston.