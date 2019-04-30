Galvis (hamstring) is starting at shortstop and batting second Tuesday against the Angels.

Galvis has been out of the starting lineup since April 23 with left hamstring soreness, though he was able to come off the bench and play a few innings Sunday. The 29-year-old played in 349 consecutive games prior to suffering the injury, which was the longest active streak in the majors. Galvis is slashing .315/.337/.522 with five home runs in 95 plate appearances.