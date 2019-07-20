Galvis went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Tigers.

It was the shortstop's sixth multi-hit performance in July, and he's now slashing .333/.359/.583 through 15 games on the month with three homers and nine RBI. Despite his own success this season, Galvis is feeling the heat behind him with Bo Bichette on fire for Triple-A Buffalo, which could make the veteran a trade target for a contender looking for infield depth.