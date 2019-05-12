Galvis will start at shortstop and serve as the Blue Jays' leadoff hitter Sunday against the White Sox.

The Blue Jays are withhold their normal leadoff man (Eric Sogard) from the lineup, so Galvis' placement atop the order may only prove to be temporary. Over the first two games of the series, Galvis served as Toronto's No. 6 hitter, as manager Charlie Montoyo elected to give rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a look out of the two hole. Should Galvis ultimately settle into the bottom half of the lineup on a regular basis, it would be a harmful development to his fantasy value.