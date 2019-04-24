Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Could require IL stint
Galvis (leg) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Galvis is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game as he continues to nurse a sore left hamstring. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, there's some concern that the issue may require a stint on the IL, but the Blue Jays will wait and see how Galvis feels during Thursday's off day before making any decisions. Richard Urena is starting at shortstop Wednesday.
