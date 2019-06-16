Galvis went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 12-0 victory over Houston.

Galvis' homer in the sixth inning off Cionel Perez gave Toronto a 7-0 lead. The 5-foot-10 infielder is swinging a hot bat right now, collected multiple hits in three straight games. With his 10th long ball of the year, Galvis is on pace for his first 20-homer campaign since 2016.

