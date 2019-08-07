Galvis went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts Tuesday in the Blue Jays' 7-6 loss to the Rays.

The performance was highly uncharacteristic for Galvis, who maintains a relatively palatable 23.8 percent strikeout rate on the season. He'll get an immediate rebound opportunity while sticking in the lineup at second base and batting second in Wednesday's matinee, but Galvis' hold on a full-time role is no longer as strong as it once was following the recent promotion of top middle-infield prospect Bo Bichette.