Galvis left Sunday's game against the Athletics due to stiffness in his left leg, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Galvis exited Sunday's action in the ninth inning after trying to field a Stephen Piscotty grounder. This diagnosis is seemingly positive news for Galvis, who has gotten off to a hot start at the dish, hitting .315/.337/.528 over 92 plate appearances. If Galvis were to miss any time, Richard Urena would be the likely beneficiary.