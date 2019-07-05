Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Extends hot streak with 15th homer
Galvis went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in a loss to Boston on Thursday.
Galvis cleared the left field fence in the fourth inning to give Toronto a 6-1 lead that they would eventually relinquish. The two-hit game continued a hot start to the month in which Galvis has hit 9-for-16 (.563) with three home runs and six runs batted in. Overall, he is slashing .273/.311/.470 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI in his first season with Toronto.
