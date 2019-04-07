Galvis went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 7-2 loss to the Indians on Saturday.

This was the second straight day with a home run for Galvis. The 29-year-old has posted 12 or 13 bombs in each of the last two seasons, but he already has three in 2019. He's hitting .333 (10-for-30) with four extra-base hits, six RBI and five runs in 10 games this season.