Galvis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 victory against the Yankees on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old is still only 1-for-15 in the last four games, but at least he did get his first hit of the month -- a homer to help the Blue Jays edge the Yankees. That's looking at it positively. The bad news is Galvis is still hitting just .197 (23-for-117) since the start of May. One home run is not enough to make up for an entire poor month. Galvis is batting .249 with nine homers, 25 RBI, 25 runs and two steals in 213 at-bats this season.