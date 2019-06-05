Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Goes deep in win
Galvis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 victory against the Yankees on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old is still only 1-for-15 in the last four games, but at least he did get his first hit of the month -- a homer to help the Blue Jays edge the Yankees. That's looking at it positively. The bad news is Galvis is still hitting just .197 (23-for-117) since the start of May. One home run is not enough to make up for an entire poor month. Galvis is batting .249 with nine homers, 25 RBI, 25 runs and two steals in 213 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...