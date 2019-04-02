Galvis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

His eighth-inning shot off Mike Wright Jr. was Galvis' first homer of the year, but the shortstop has been the Jays' hottest hitter so far, going 5-for-14 with three RBI in five games. Unless manager Charlie Montoyo shakes up his batting order, though, Galvis' spot in the nine hole puts a firm ceiling on his fantasy value.

