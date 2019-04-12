Galvis went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Red Sox.

Galvis took Ryan Brasier deep in the eighth inning to give the Blue Jays a 6-5 lead. He now has four home runs for the season, three of which have come in his last five games. Given his career .377 slugging percentage, the early season power display from Galvis has been a surprise.