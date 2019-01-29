Galvis signed a one-year contract with a team option for a second season with Toronto on Tuesday.

Galvis has developed into a reliable low-end starter over seven seasons with the Phillies and Padres. Most of his value comes on the defensive end, however, which isn't much help to fantasy owners. At the plate, he owns a career .246/.290/.374 slash line, though the 15 homers and 13 steals he's averaged over the past three seasons are enough to give him deep-league value if given consistent playing time. That can't be guaranteed in Toronto, though, as the rebuilding team may prefer to give playing time to younger options like Lourdes Gurriel and Richard Urena.

More News
Our Latest Stories