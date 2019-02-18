Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: In line for top shortstop job
Galvis said Monday that he was told to prepare for an everyday role at shortstop during spring training, John Lott of The Athletic reports.
The fact that manager Charlie Montoyo hasn't asked Galvis to work out at multiple infield spots suggests that the Blue Jays aren't envisioning the 29-year-old as a utility player, at least to begin the season. Galvis should at the very least provide a upgrade in the field after Aledmys Diaz (90 starts) and Lourdes Gurriel (40 starts) graded out as negative defenders while working as Toronto's primary shortstops in 2018. Diaz has since departed for Houston, while Gurriel is set to battle Devon Travis for the top job at second base.
