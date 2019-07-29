Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Late scratch Monday
Galvis was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Royals due to an undisclosed injury, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Galvis was initially penciled into the lineup at second base, but the Blue Jays have since announced that he won't be available to play. The team has yet to announce the location and extent of the injury.
