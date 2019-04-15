Galvis went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI on Sunday against the Rays.

Galvis plated the game's first run in the first inning on a single to right field, and he smashed a solo homer in the seventh to bring his team within one. The 29-year-old shortstop collected three hits in 14 at-bats over the weekend, so he'll search for a better outcome in Toronto's upcoming four-game series with the Twins, slated to begin Monday.