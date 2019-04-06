Galvis is leading off Saturday against the Indians.

Galvis will get the chance to hit in the leadoff spot for the first time this year. The 29-year-old has started off the year hot at the plate, hitting .320 with two home runs in 25 at-bats. The Blue Jays' lineup has been in flux recently, but Galvis will benefit from hitting at the top of the order if given the opportunity.

