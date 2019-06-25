Galvis went 2-for-5 with a double, a grand slam and a stolen base in Monday's 10-8 loss to the Yankees.

His eighth-inning blast off Jonathan Holder made things interesting, but the Jays were unable to complete the comeback from a 10-2 deficit. Galvis now has 12 homers and three steals on the year to go with a .264/.303/.444 slash line.