Galvis went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored Friday against Detroit.

Galvis plated two runs in the fourth inning on a single to center, and a third run would score on the play due to a fielding error. The 29-year-old took the collar (0-for-3) on Opening Day but responded with a multi-hit outing in a 6-0 win for the Blue Jays.

