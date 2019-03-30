Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Plates two in victory
Galvis went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored Friday against Detroit.
Galvis plated two runs in the fourth inning on a single to center, and a third run would score on the play due to a fielding error. The 29-year-old took the collar (0-for-3) on Opening Day but responded with a multi-hit outing in a 6-0 win for the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Pops first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: In line for top shortstop job•
-
Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Heads to Toronto•
-
Freddy Galvis: Doesn't receive qualifying offer•
-
Padres' Freddy Galvis: Tacks on four more hits•
-
Padres' Freddy Galvis: Continues hot hitting•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...