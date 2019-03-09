Galvis went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's split-squad game against the Pirates.

Hitting ninth, his likely spot in the batting order during the regular season, Galvis swatted his first homer of the spring off Rookie Davis. The 29-year-old has added a little power to his game over the last few years, averaging 15 homers a season since 2016, but his fantasy utility remains limited to deep mixed and AL-only formats due to his mediocre batting average and declining steals. His main value to the Jays will come from his glove anyway, as the club looks to improve last season's shaky infield defense, as well as ease the transition for Vlad Guerrero Jr. at third base once the phenom gets called up to the majors.

