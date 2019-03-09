Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Pops first spring homer
Galvis went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's split-squad game against the Pirates.
Hitting ninth, his likely spot in the batting order during the regular season, Galvis swatted his first homer of the spring off Rookie Davis. The 29-year-old has added a little power to his game over the last few years, averaging 15 homers a season since 2016, but his fantasy utility remains limited to deep mixed and AL-only formats due to his mediocre batting average and declining steals. His main value to the Jays will come from his glove anyway, as the club looks to improve last season's shaky infield defense, as well as ease the transition for Vlad Guerrero Jr. at third base once the phenom gets called up to the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...