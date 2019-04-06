Galvis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to Cleveland.

His fifth-inning shot off Shane Bieber accounted for all of Toronto's runs on the evening. Galvis is off to a surprisingly strong start at the plate, slashing .320/.393/.600 with two homers, four runs and five RBI through nine games -- not bad for a player whose career high in OPS coming into this season was a .691 mark in 2017.

