Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Pops second homer
Galvis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to Cleveland.
His fifth-inning shot off Shane Bieber accounted for all of Toronto's runs on the evening. Galvis is off to a surprisingly strong start at the plate, slashing .320/.393/.600 with two homers, four runs and five RBI through nine games -- not bad for a player whose career high in OPS coming into this season was a .691 mark in 2017.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...