Galvis went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's game against the Red Sox.

Galvis knocked home a pair of runs in the first inning, getting his team on the board first. The 29-year-old has been heating up at the plate of late, raising his batting average by 20 points over his last 11 games. He's slashing .261/.297/.423 with 10 homers and 32 RBI over 71 contests.