Galvis (hamstring) is not in the lineup Sunday against the A's. However, he took batting practice and grounders prior to the game in the hopes of being available to pinch-hit Sunday and return to the lineup on Tuesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Galvis has not taken the field since Tuesday but is making progress towards a return to the lineup to begin the team's series against the Angels. Eric Sogard continues to start at shortstop in his absence.