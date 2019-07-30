Galvis (back) will bat second as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Royals, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Galvis was scratched from Monday's lineup due to lower-back tightness. He's seemingly feeling well enough to hit but not take the field, though there's no guarantee he would have started at shortstop now that Bo Bichette is in town.

