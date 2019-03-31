Galvis was scratched from the lineup Sunday against the Tigers due to a sore back, John Lott of The Athletic reports.

Richard Urena takes Galvis' place at short. If Galvis is unable to appear off the bench, his consecutive-games streak (the longest active one in the league) will end at 328, a mere 2,304 games short of Cal Ripken Jr.'s record.

