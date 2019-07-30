Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Should return Tuesday
Galvis (back) is expected to play Tuesday against the Royals, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Galvis was removed from the starting nine prior to Monday's clash due to lower-back tightness, but manager Charlie Montoyo is confident the 29-year-old will be ready to roll for the second game of the series. His status figures to be updated closer to first pitch.
