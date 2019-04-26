Gavis (hamstring) is not starting Friday against Oakland.

Galvis' consecutive-games streak, then the longest active one in the big leagues, ended after 349 games when he failed to appear in Wednesday's game against the Giants. He needed 2,283 more games to tie Cal Ripken Jr.'s all-time record. Galvis wasn't placed on the injured list when the Blue Jays called up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Friday, despite suspicions that a move might be necessary, though that could still happen in the near future. Eric Sogard starts at shortstop in his absence.

