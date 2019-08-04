Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Sits Sunday
Galvis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Galvis ultimately stayed in Toronto in the aftermath of Wednesday's trade deadline, but he could be at risk of seeing his role decline to some extent over the final two months of the season, especially now that top prospect Bo Bichette has been installed as the team's everyday shortstop. He'll still have a path to playing time at second base or designated hitter, with one of Galvis, Cavan Biggio and Brandon Drury typically fighting for those two lineup spots in any given game.
