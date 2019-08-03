Galvis went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Getting the start at second base, Galvis went yard for the second time in the last three games and the 17th time this season. The 29-year-old seems to have inherited the super-utility role Eric Sogard held before being traded to the Rays, so even though top prospect Bo Bichette is now the Jays' starting shortstop, Galvis and his .269/.303/.446 slash line should still see consistent at-bats.