Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Slugs 17th homer
Galvis went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.
Getting the start at second base, Galvis went yard for the second time in the last three games and the 17th time this season. The 29-year-old seems to have inherited the super-utility role Eric Sogard held before being traded to the Rays, so even though top prospect Bo Bichette is now the Jays' starting shortstop, Galvis and his .269/.303/.446 slash line should still see consistent at-bats.
