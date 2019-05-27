Galvis went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Rays.

His ninth-inning shot did nothing to change the outcome, but it did give the shortstop his eighth homer of the year. Galvis has stumbled through May, hitting .216 (21-for-97) with a 7:28 BB:K in 25 games, but he remains on pace to top the career-high 20 long balls he slugged for the Phillies in 2016.