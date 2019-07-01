Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Slugs two homers
Galvis went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in an 11-4 victory against the Royals on Monday.
The 29-year-old hasn't sparkled in the average department, and he barely walks at all (.302 on-base percentage), but behind 30 extra-base hits, including now 14 homers, Galvis does possess a .189 ISO. The 3-for-4 afternoon also snapped an 0-for-9 stretch. Overall, he is batting .264 with a .453 slugging percentage, 40 RBI, 39 runs and three steals in 307 at-bats this season.
