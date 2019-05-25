Galvis went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Friday night against San Diego.

Galvis smacked a two-run homer in the fifth inning to cut Toronto's deficit to one, but the Padres would come away with a 6-3 victory in the series opener. The 29-year-old has pieced together a modest four-game hitting streak following Friday's matchup. He's slashing .271/.305/.448 through 48 games this season.

